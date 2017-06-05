French photojournalist freed from custody in Turkey
A French photographer has been freed after a month in custody in Turkey, the French president's office said Friday. The photographer, who was based in Turkey, was on assignment for the National Geographic magazine when he was detained in the mainly-Kurdish province of Batman on May 8. He was being held at a deportation center in the province of Gaziantep.
