Euro court fines Turkey 8,500 euros in surgery mistakes case
The European Court of Human Right has sentenced Turkey to pay a total of 8,523 euros in compensation in a case into two surgeries that left a patient with severe neurological damage. Erdinc Kurt, his wife Nursen Kurt and their daughter Duru Kurt filed a complaint against Turkey, claiming that the authorities were responsible for the 92 percent disability that occurred after the high-risk surgeries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|May 24
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|May 20
|Quirky
|18
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr '17
|Simran
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC