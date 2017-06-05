Euro court fines Turkey 8,500 euros in surgery mistakes case

The European Court of Human Right has sentenced Turkey to pay a total of 8,523 euros in compensation in a case into two surgeries that left a patient with severe neurological damage. Erdinc Kurt, his wife Nursen Kurt and their daughter Duru Kurt filed a complaint against Turkey, claiming that the authorities were responsible for the 92 percent disability that occurred after the high-risk surgeries.

