Eight PKK militants killed in eastern Turkey - Anadolu
ISTANBUL: Turkish security forces killed eight militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party in eastern Turkey on Sunday, state-run Anadolu Agency reported, citing the local governor. Security forces were searching for another militant who was believed to be on the run after the operation, the governor of the eastern Kars province, Rahmi Dogan, was quoted as saying.
