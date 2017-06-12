Earthquake of 6.2-magnitude jolts western Turkey
Ankara [Turkey], June 12 : A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale struck western Turkey's Izmir province on Monday. According to the Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority , the quake hit Izmir's Karaburun district at a depth of 22.98 kilometers.
