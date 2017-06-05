Cyprus talks to relaunch on June 28: ...

Cyprus talks to relaunch on June 28: United Nations

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

The UN secretary-general on June 9 announced a Cyprus conference in Geneva on June 28, following a meeting with Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders. The conference will host Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa AkA ncA and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement through his spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Jun 7 Talk To The Hand 6
News US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador... May 24 fingers mcgurke 7
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... May 21 anonymous 14
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... May 20 Quirky 18
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) May 14 Bored 7
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May '17 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,346 • Total comments across all topics: 281,679,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC