Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borissov Will Make a Visit to Turkey

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is on a visit to Turkey , where he will meet with Turkish President Recep Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on 13th of June. The visit was arranged in a telephone conversation between Borisov and Yildirim at the end of May. The meetings will discuss issues of bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Turkey , as well as the situation in the Balkans and in Europe.

