Azerbaijan, Turkey holding joint tactical drills in Nakhchivan

Joint tactical exercises of the armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey began in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan on June 12 under a memorandum of understanding signed between the governments of the two countries, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in a message.

Chicago, IL

