An ex-defense chief sees Europe 'deliberately Islamicized,' at Turkey's hand

In a bid for world domination, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is deliberately flooding Europe with Muslims to "Islamicize" the continent, former defense minister Moshe Ya'alon charged last week. In a far-reaching interview, the former minister and ex-IDF chief of staff also addressed Donald Trump's initiative to broker Israeli-Palestinian peace, urging the US president to "not even try" to reach a final status agreement between the two sides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.