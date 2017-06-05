An ex-defense chief sees Europe 'deli...

An ex-defense chief sees Europe 'deliberately Islamicized,' at Turkey's hand

In a bid for world domination, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is deliberately flooding Europe with Muslims to "Islamicize" the continent, former defense minister Moshe Ya'alon charged last week. In a far-reaching interview, the former minister and ex-IDF chief of staff also addressed Donald Trump's initiative to broker Israeli-Palestinian peace, urging the US president to "not even try" to reach a final status agreement between the two sides.

