All for one, one for all? Not if you're Donald Trump

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, British Prime Minister Theresa May, President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg look on during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Brussels on May 25. So what if, in his speech last week to NATO, Donald Trump didn't explicitly reaffirm the provision that an attack on one is an attack on all? What's the big deal? Didn't he affirm a general commitment to NATO during his visit? Hadn't he earlier sent his vice president and secretaries of state and defense to pledge allegiance to Article 5? And anyway, who believes that the United States would really go to war with Russia - and risk nuclear annihilation - over Estonia? Ah, but that's precisely the point.

