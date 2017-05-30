173 women killed in Turkey in first five months of 2017: Report
Some 173 women were killed by men in the first five months of 2017, according to a report released by a women's rights activist organization on June 5. The report from women's rights organization "We Will Stop Femicide" stated that 39 women were killed in May, more than any other month. The organization also stated that 38 children and 17 women were sexually abused in May. Previously, 137 women were killed by men in the first five months of 2016, meaning that there was a significant increase in the first five months of 2017.
