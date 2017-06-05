1,068 PKK militants killed in last nine months in Turkey: Interior minister
A total of 1,068 militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party have been killed in the last nine months, according to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. "Some 1,068 were killed, 27 were wounded, 369 were captured alive and 289 surrendered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Jun 7
|Talk To The Hand
|6
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|May 24
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|May 20
|Quirky
|18
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC