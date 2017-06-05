1,068 PKK militants killed in last ni...

1,068 PKK militants killed in last nine months in Turkey: Interior minister

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

A total of 1,068 militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party have been killed in the last nine months, according to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. "Some 1,068 were killed, 27 were wounded, 369 were captured alive and 289 surrendered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Jun 7 Talk To The Hand 6
News US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador... May 24 fingers mcgurke 7
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... May 21 anonymous 14
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... May 20 Quirky 18
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) May 14 Bored 7
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May '17 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,268 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC