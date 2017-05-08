Women, men walk down 'Lovers Street' to find spouse in Turkey's Canakkale
Hoping to find "the one," thousands of unattached men and women promenaded along the 1,500-meter-long "Lovers Street" in the northwestern province of Canakkale on May 7 in an effort to find a future mate, Dogan News Agency has reported. "We organize this event every year to say hello to spring with farmers.
