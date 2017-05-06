Wives claim Turkish government's role...

Wives claim Turkish government's role in arrest of husbands

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: The wives of three Turkish nationals detained here over the past few days are claiming that the Turkish government may have played a role in getting their husbands arrested. Speaking at a press conference held outside a mall here Saturday, the wives of Turgay Karaman and Ismet Ozcelik claim that Ankara may have influenced the Malaysian authorities to make the arrests in a bid to prosecute followers of Fethullah Gulen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... 17 hr Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... 22 hr Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,777 • Total comments across all topics: 280,816,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC