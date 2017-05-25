Video appears to show Turkish President Erodgan ordering...

The New York Times has analyzed videos of 24 men - some of whom were members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail - attacking protestors last week, and one of the videos appears to show the guards starting the fight moments after speaking to the Turkish leader. Eleven people, including one police officer, were injured in the May 16 brawl outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington DC.

