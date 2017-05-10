U.S. To Arm Kurds In Syria, Despite T...

U.S. To Arm Kurds In Syria, Despite Turkish Opposition

In an effort to retake ISIS' last major stronghold, President Trump has approved arming Kurdish forces in Syria despite opposition from Turkey. The U.S. will supply the Kurdish elements of the American-backed Syrian Democratic Forces "as necessary," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement Tuesday.

