U.S. judge asks if Turkish gold trader's lawyers work for Iran

A U.S. judge on Monday said he wanted to know whether Iran employs any lawyers for a wealthy Turkish gold trader accused of helping that country evade U.S. sanctions, a team that includes former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan said he planned to ask at a hearing on Tuesday whether Giuliani or any other lawyer for trader Reza Zarrab had been hired by Iran, the United States or Turkey.

