Two mine workers die from methane gas poisoning in Turkey's Antalya

10 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Two mine workers who became trapped in a mine in the Mediterranean province of Antalya succumbed to methane gas poisoning on May 17, DoAYan News Agency has reported. The bodies of the two mine workers, 39-year-old Levent Korkmaz and 35-year-old Esen A avuAY, were reached around 830 meters from the tunnel entrance by a crew from Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority at 3 a.m. The bodies were taken to the Antalya Forensic Institute's morgue for a medical examination.

Chicago, IL

