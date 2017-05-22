Two ISIL militants killed in Turkish ...

Two ISIL militants killed in Turkish capital plotted attack on AKP congress: Governor

Turkish Daily News

Two Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant militants who were killed in a police operation early on May 21 in Ankara had been preparing for massive attacks across the capital, including the ruling Justice and Development party's extraordinary congress, the Ankara governor has stated. In a police raid early on May 21, the two ISIL militants, believed to be aged between 25 and 30, responded by attempting to engage in a gunfight, but were killed by police officers.

