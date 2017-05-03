Turkish security forces' new generation lens capable of detecting faces from three kilometers away

A new generation lens mounted on helicopters developed by Turkey is capable of detecting faces from as far as three kilometers, the Turkish Security Forces have said, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on May 2. The lens "kanat" is also capable of recording from 20 kilometers away and can gather data of a vehicle by detecting its number plate from an eight-kilometer distance, security forces officials said. The lens, also known as the "eagle eye," is also capable of carrying out surveillance in foggy weather, detecting living beings with its thermal features.

