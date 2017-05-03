Turkish security forces' new generati...

Turkish security forces' new generation lens capable of detecting faces from three kilometers away

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

A new generation lens mounted on helicopters developed by Turkey is capable of detecting faces from as far as three kilometers, the Turkish Security Forces have said, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on May 2. The lens "kanat" is also capable of recording from 20 kilometers away and can gather data of a vehicle by detecting its number plate from an eight-kilometer distance, security forces officials said. The lens, also known as the "eagle eye," is also capable of carrying out surveillance in foggy weather, detecting living beings with its thermal features.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... 35 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC