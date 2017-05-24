Turkish forces offered truce monitori...

Turkish forces offered truce monitoring mission in Idlib: Turkish deputy PM

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkey was offered the opportunity to establish a cease-fire observation mission in the opposition-held Syrian province of Idlib during a meeting last month in Astana in which Ankara, Moscow and Tehran agreed to declare de-conflict zones in regions controlled by the opposition groups, Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak told the Hurriyet Daily News on May 12. The deployment of Turkish troops in Idlib would help protect Turkey's border security, but the work in drawing maps of de-escalation zones will continue ahead of a final decision, Kaynak said en route to Turkey following a trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina, signaling that Ankara was positive on the proposal in a bid to consolidate its border security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) 21 hr Bored 7
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,317 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC