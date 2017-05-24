Turkish forces offered truce monitoring mission in Idlib: Turkish deputy PM

Turkey was offered the opportunity to establish a cease-fire observation mission in the opposition-held Syrian province of Idlib during a meeting last month in Astana in which Ankara, Moscow and Tehran agreed to declare de-conflict zones in regions controlled by the opposition groups, Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak told the Hurriyet Daily News on May 12. The deployment of Turkish troops in Idlib would help protect Turkey's border security, but the work in drawing maps of de-escalation zones will continue ahead of a final decision, Kaynak said en route to Turkey following a trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina, signaling that Ankara was positive on the proposal in a bid to consolidate its border security.

