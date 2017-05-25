Turkish committee: US-based cleric wa...

Turkish committee: US-based cleric was behind failed coup

7 hrs ago

Resat Petek, the head of a Turkish parliamentary committee charged with investigating the coup attempt and a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party, speaks to the media in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, May 26, 2017. Petek says there i... ANKARA, Turkey - The head of a Turkish parliamentary investigative committee said Friday there was no question that U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind last year's failed military coup.

Chicago, IL

