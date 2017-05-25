Turkish committee: US-based cleric was behind failed coup
Resat Petek, the head of a Turkish parliamentary committee charged with investigating the coup attempt, shows a document dating back to 1967 which allegedly shows that the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen had donated money to Turkey's pro-secular main opposition party during a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, May 26, 2017. Petek, a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party, says there is no doubt that Gulen was behind last summer's failed military coup.
