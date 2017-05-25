Turkish committee: US-based cleric was behind failed coup

Resat Petek, the head of a Turkish parliamentary committee charged with investigating the coup attempt, shows a document dating back to 1967 which allegedly shows that the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen had donated money to Turkey's pro-secular main opposition party during a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, May 26, 2017. Petek, a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party, says there is no doubt that Gulen was behind last summer's failed military coup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.