Turkish brothers wanted in connection with murder in Germany captured in Batman

9 hrs ago

Two Turkish brothers who allegedly killed a man in Germany were arrested in the southeastern province of Batman on May 13, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. The brothers, Mazlum O. and Suphan O., allegedly killed a man who was seeing their mother in Duisburg three years ago.

