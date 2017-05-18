Turkey's pro-Kurd party elects new co-leader to replace jailed predecessor

Turkey's pro-Kurdish party elected a new co-leader on Saturday to replace Figen Yuksekdag, who has been in jail on terrorism charges since November and was stripped of her parliamentary status three months ago. At a Peoples' Democratic Party congress held amid tight security, Serpil Kemalbay was chosen as joint leader, alongside Selahattin Demirtas, who is also in prison over terrorism-related charges but remains a member of parliament.

