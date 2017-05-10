Turkey's Marmaris to sink 76-year-old tank in tourism drive
A Turkish tank which has served the country in both war and peace is to make one final contribution to the nation - by being sunk off the coast of one of Turkey's hottest tourist spots. The 76-year-old tank will be submerged in seven meters of water near the resort of Marmaris, located on southern Turkey's Mediterranean shore.
