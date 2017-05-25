Turkey's leader confronted by France,...

Turkey's leader confronted by France, Germany at NATO summit

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pose during their meeting which is on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, on Thursday May 25, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak during their meeting which is on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, on Thursday May 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador... Wed fingers mcgurke 7
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... May 21 anonymous 14
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... May 20 Quirky 18
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) May 14 Bored 7
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,699 • Total comments across all topics: 281,287,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC