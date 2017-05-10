Turkey's Kale Group, Rolls-Royce to s...

Turkey's Kale Group, Rolls-Royce to set up joint venture to develop aircraft engines

2 hrs ago

Turkey's Kale Group will set up a joint venture company with U.K.-based engineering firm Rolls-Royce to develop civilian and fighter aircraft engines including for Turkey's planned TF-X fighter jet, the companies announced May 8 at a press meeting. Kale will hold a 51 percent stake in the joint venture, while Rolls-Royce will have the rest, they noted.

