Turkey's Erdogan to rejoin ruling party after referendum win

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to rejoin the ruling party he co-founded in a ceremony on Tuesday, following his narrow victory in a referendum that expands the powers of the president's office. Most of the constitutional changes ushering in a presidential system, approved in the April 16 referendum, will come into force in 2019.

Chicago, IL

