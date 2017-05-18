Turkey working on new project to establish real estate stock exchange: Deputy PM
Turkey is set to establish an international real estate stock exchange, which will enable the sale of property in the country to be sold abroad, a top official announced. Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said the financing burden of the real estate sector has been weighing on the banking sector, so the government recently launched a "real estate certificate" as an alternative financing instrument.
