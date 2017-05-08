Turkey, US top diplomats speak by phone over Syria plan
Turkish and U.S. foreign ministers had a phone conversation early May 9 to discuss an upcoming meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump as well as developments in Syria, state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Erdogan and Trump will meet in the White House on May 16 in their first in-person meeting after the latter took office, and preparations are underway as senior Turkish officials meet their counterparts in Washington.
