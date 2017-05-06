Turkey Upholds Wikipedia Ban

Turkey Upholds Wikipedia Ban

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Chosun Ilbo

A Turkish court on Friday rejected an appeal filed by Wikipedia after Turkey banned access to the website last week. Turkish authorities said the website was "acting with groups conducting a smear campaign against Turkey" after Wikipedia refused to remove a page accusing the country of collaborating with jihadists in Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... 20 hr Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... Fri Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,058 • Total comments across all topics: 280,819,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC