Turkey trains hundreds of Pakistani military personnel
A total of 1,494 Pakistani military personnel have received military education in Turkey since a bilateral agreement was signed in March 2001, according to a Turkish military source. Out of the total, 116 Pakistani military personnel were sent to the Turkish Armed Forces Partnership for Peace Training Center, while 138 others received education at the Center of Excellence and Defense Against Terrorism institute in Ankara.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|Wed
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|May 20
|Quirky
|18
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC