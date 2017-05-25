Turkey trains hundreds of Pakistani m...

Turkey trains hundreds of Pakistani military personnel

12 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

A total of 1,494 Pakistani military personnel have received military education in Turkey since a bilateral agreement was signed in March 2001, according to a Turkish military source. Out of the total, 116 Pakistani military personnel were sent to the Turkish Armed Forces Partnership for Peace Training Center, while 138 others received education at the Center of Excellence and Defense Against Terrorism institute in Ankara.

