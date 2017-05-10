Turkey tests its first national missile in Black Sea
Turkey has successfully tested its first national missile, dubbed "Bora," in the Black Sea province of Sinop, Defense Minister Fikri Is k stated on May 11. "A new launch of our 280-kilometer range Bora missile has been made in Sinop. It is about to fall onto its target in the Black Sea at this moment.
