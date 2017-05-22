Turkey summons US ambassador over Was...

Turkey summons US ambassador over Washington brawl

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Turkey has summoned the U.S. ambassador in the aftermath of last week's brawl in Washington DC that left nine people hospitalized. The Turkish Foreign Ministry protested to John Bass on Monday to object to the way the situation was handled by U.S. officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador... 49 min UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 3
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... Sun anonymous 14
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... May 20 Quirky 18
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) May 14 Bored 7
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,389 • Total comments across all topics: 281,210,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC