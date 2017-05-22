Turkey summons US ambassador over Washington brawl
Turkey has summoned the U.S. ambassador in the aftermath of last week's brawl in Washington DC that left nine people hospitalized. The Turkish Foreign Ministry protested to John Bass on Monday to object to the way the situation was handled by U.S. officials.
