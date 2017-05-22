Turkey slams US over 'aggressive' act...

Turkey slams US over 'aggressive' acts against bodyguards

Turkey summoned the U.S. ambassador on Monday to protest what it called "aggressive and unprofessional actions" by American security personnel against Turkish bodyguards in Washington during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit last week. The action appeared to be in retaliation to calls in the U.S. for strong action against the Turkish security officers who were seen hitting and kicking protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington during Erdogan's visit.

