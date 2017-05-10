Turkey slams Swiss decision to not charge protesters over Erdogan banner
Turkey has denounced a decision of Swiss authorities to not charge protesters who held a large banner featuring President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a gun pointed at his head during a demonstration in Switzerland in March, Dogan News Agency has reported. Speaking at a press conference in the capital Ankara on May 9, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said they were astonished by the decision.
