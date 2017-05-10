Turkey slams Swiss decision to not charge protesters over Erdogan banner

Turkey has denounced a decision of Swiss authorities to not charge protesters who held a large banner featuring President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a gun pointed at his head during a demonstration in Switzerland in March, Dogan News Agency has reported. Speaking at a press conference in the capital Ankara on May 9, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said they were astonished by the decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.