Turkey slams Swiss decision to not ch...

Turkey slams Swiss decision to not charge protesters over Erdogan banner

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkey has denounced a decision of Swiss authorities to not charge protesters who held a large banner featuring President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a gun pointed at his head during a demonstration in Switzerland in March, Dogan News Agency has reported. Speaking at a press conference in the capital Ankara on May 9, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said they were astonished by the decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr '17 WelbyMD 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,129 • Total comments across all topics: 280,916,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC