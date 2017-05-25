Turkey seeks compromise over Russian ban on its tomatoes
In a bid to resolve a trade row with Russia, Turkey has proposed Moscow lifts its ban on imported Turkish tomatoes during periods when Russian growers are unable to produce their own. "We understand Russia would like to develop its domestic production but they are in a position to continue trading with Turkey while doing that," a senior Turkish official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on May 26. Ankara and Moscow have been working to normalize ties after relations soured following the downing of a Russian jet by Turkey in November 2015.
