Turkey seeks 40 separate life terms for nightclub attacker
In this Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 file photo, a Turkish special security force member patrols near the scene of the Reina night club following the New Year's day attack, in Istanbul. Turkey's state-run news agency said on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, prosecutors in Istanbul are demanding 40 consecutive life sentences for the man who attacked the nightclub, killing 39 people.
