Turkey seeks 40 separate life terms f...

Turkey seeks 40 separate life terms for nightclub attacker

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

In this Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 file photo, a Turkish special security force member patrols near the scene of the Reina night club following the New Year's day attack, in Istanbul. Turkey's state-run news agency said on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, prosecutors in Istanbul are demanding 40 consecutive life sentences for the man who attacked the nightclub, killing 39 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr '17 WelbyMD 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,264 • Total comments across all topics: 280,912,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC