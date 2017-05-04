Turkey says Greece's decision to bloc...

Turkey says Greece's decision to block soldiers' extradition political

Reuters

Turkey on Thursday slammed a Greek court decision to block a second extradition request for Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece after last year's failed coup, calling it a political decision that would impact relations. Turkey's foreign ministry said Greece's judiciary had "once again" disappointed Ankara, adding it was not receiving the necessary support from an ally in the fight against terrorism and crime.

