Turkey sacks 107 judges, prosecutors over links to failed coup: media
Turkey dismissed 107 judges and prosecutors over alleged links to a failed coup in July last year, Turkish television reported on Friday, in the third major purge since President Tayyip Erdogan was granted sweeping new powers. Turkey has now fired about 145,000 civil servants, security personnel and academics, local media reported.
