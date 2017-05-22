Turkey, Russia sign memorandum on lif...

Turkey, Russia sign memorandum on lifting trade restrictions - Turkish sources

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Turkey and Russia signed a memorandum on lifting trade restrictions against each other, Turkish presidential sources said on Monday, after Ankara and Moscow agreed at a meeting this month to settle trade disputes. The memorandum was signed by Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek and his Russian counterpart Arkady Dvorkovich in Istanbul, the sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... 23 hr anonymous 14
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... Sat Quirky 18
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) May 14 Bored 7
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,675 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC