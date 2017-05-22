Turkey, Russia sign memorandum on lifting trade restrictions - Turkish sources
Turkey and Russia signed a memorandum on lifting trade restrictions against each other, Turkish presidential sources said on Monday, after Ankara and Moscow agreed at a meeting this month to settle trade disputes. The memorandum was signed by Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek and his Russian counterpart Arkady Dvorkovich in Istanbul, the sources said.
