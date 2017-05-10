Turkey rips U.S. choice to arm Syrian...

Turkey rips U.S. choice to arm Syrian Kurdish fighters

7 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces raise their flag after driving Islamic State militants out of the area, in Manbij, Syria. Turkey slammed the Trump administration's decision to supply Syrian Kurdish fighters with weapons against the Islamic State group and demanded Wednesday that it be reversed, heightening tensions between the NATO allies days before the Turkish leader heads to Washington for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

