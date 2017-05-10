Turkey, Pakistan sign warship, traini...

Turkey, Pakistan sign warship, training plane deals

Turkey and Pakistan have signed a memorandum of understanding for the sale of four Turkish made corvette warships and 52 Pakistan-made training planes for Ankara's armed forces, Turkey's defense industry undersecretariat said on Wednesday. Karachi Shipyard will buy four corvettes made under Turkey's MILGEM warship program, aimed at designing and building locally a fleet of multipurpose corvettes and frigates that will replace older ships.

Chicago, IL

