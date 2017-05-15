Turkey orders arrest of 85 ministry s...

Turkey orders arrest of 85 ministry staff in post-coup probe: CNN Turk

Turkish prosecutors ordered the arrest of 85 staff at the energy and education ministries under a investigation targeting the network of a U.S.-based cleric whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating last July's attempted coup, broadcaster CNN Turk reported on Tuesday.

