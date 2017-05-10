Turkey, Israel clash over Jerusalem

Read more: Vanguard

ErdoAYan, Turkey's president, denounced Israeli practices during an address in Istanbul on Monday night, describing the blockade of Gaza as having "no place in humanity". He urged Muslims to visit the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem as a means of supporting the Palestinian cause and called for the establishment of a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

Chicago, IL

