Turkey is fighting terrorist propagan...

Turkey is fighting terrorist propaganda: Erdogan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkey's president said Saturday that the government is fighting those who openly support terrorism and spread terrorist propaganda, Anadolu reported. Speaking at the opening ceremony of Fourth Ibn Haldun Symposium at Istanbul's Halic Congress Center, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish government does not take issue with "different thoughts".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... 3 hr Rico from East Lo... 13
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... Sat Quirky 18
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) May 14 Bored 7
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,179,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC