Turkey Finds NASTY Trump Present Waiting For Them After They Menaced U.S. Troops
If you can call them "allies," Turkey had recently hit United States-backed forces in Syria with its own forces last week, which brought in "a significant number" of casualties, and possibly put the safety of our own fighting forces in harm's way as well. Turkish military forces were directing airstrikes in Northern Syria, which resulted in real casualties among our allies, the Kurdish soldiers fighting ISIS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|13 hr
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|18 hr
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr 6
|WelbyMD
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC