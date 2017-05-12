Turkey detains dozens of former bourse staff over Gulen links - media
Turkish police detained 53 former employees of the Istanbul stock exchange on Friday over alleged links to the U.S.-based cleric accused of orchestrating last July's attempted coup, Haberturk newspaper reported. Prosecutors have ordered the detention of 102 people as part of the investigation, the paper said on its website.
