Turkey blocks German lawmaker visit to soldiers at air base
German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Party Angela Merkel attends a press conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 15, 2017, one day after the election in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. less German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Party Angela Merkel attends a press conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 15, 2017, one day after the ... more BERLIN - Turkey has blocked a request for German lawmakers to visit their country's soldiers at the Incirlik air base, the German government said Monday, increasing the possibility that it might relocate planes supporting the campaign against the Islamic State group.
