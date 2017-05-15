Turkey blocks German lawmaker visit t...

Turkey blocks German lawmaker visit to soldiers at air base

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

Turkey has blocked a request for German lawmakers to visit their country's soldiers at the Incirlik air base, the German government said Monday, increasing the possibility that it might relocate planes supporting the campaign against the Islamic State group. Germany has about 270 troops at the base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) Sun Bored 7
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,673 • Total comments across all topics: 281,040,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC